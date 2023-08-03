Georgia Sheriff Pledges To Take Trump’s Mug Shot If Indicted In Fulton County Case

(L) Sheriff Patrick Labat. (Photo via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) / (R) Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:20 PM – Thursday, August 3, 2023

A Georgia sheriff vowed to have former President Donald Trump take a mug shot if he is arrested in the ongoing investigation in Fulton County connected to alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat revealed that his agency is ready for Trump’s “likely indictment.” He stated that if the grand jury issues a charge, Trump will be compelled to provide his fingerprints and take a mug shot.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat told WSBTV.

Trump is already the subject of three indictments.

The 45th president has not been arrested or photographed in any of the three indictments. On each occasion, Trump drove himself to the appropriate courthouse and surrendered to authorities.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has been examining whether Trump and his associates violated any state laws in their alleged attempt to reverse his close-call election loss in Georgia to now-President Biden since early 2021.

Willis launched her probe immediately after Trump allegedly contacted Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, in January 2021 and proposed that the state’s senior election official assist him in locating enough unlawfully cast votes for Biden in order to throw them out and reverse his election defeat in the state.

Trump tried to have Willis’ inquiry dropped in mid-July, but the Georgia Supreme Court reportedly denied the motion unanimously.

