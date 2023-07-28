Georgia Police Officer Surprises A Local Boy With A PlayStation

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

11:34 AM – Friday, July 28, 2023

A police officer in Georgia made a young boy’s dream come true after someone reported him to police.

Officer Colleran of the Hapeville Police Department was dispatched after someone called the police wanting a young boy removed from their neighborhood.

When the officer arrived and spoke with the kid, he was told by the boy that he was looking for yard work in order to save up for a PlayStation system.

“The young man was polite, respectful and truthful,” the Hapeville Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal.”

The officer and some of his friends proceeded to pool their money together and bought the young boy a PlayStation system, as well as a gift card in order for him to be able to purchase the online membership so he could play online right away.

A video posted by the police department showed the moment that the officer surprised the child with the gift.

The police department said that officer Colleran, an avid gamer himself, made sure that the young boy knew they would be able to play online together.

“Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!” the department said.

