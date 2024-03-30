Georgia: Mother Found Guilty After Allegedly Trying To Kill Daughter’s Alleged Child Molester

(DeKalb County Police)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:41 PM – Saturday, March 30, 2024

A Georgia mother has been found guilty after allegedly trying to kill her daughter’s sexual abuser.

Danyale Harris, 42, was found guilty of possessing a firearm while committing a felony, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and felony murder.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that on March 31st, 2020, Harris allegedly came upon a video showing her 12-year-old daughter engaging in a sexual act with a man who would later be identified as 22-year-old Antonio Harley.

According to investigators, Harris reported the information to a DeKalb County Police officer of the department’s Special Victim’s Unit at about 3:30 a.m. the following day.

The policeman warned Harris not to let her rage get the better of her and not to try to exact revenge, adding that detectives would get in touch with her.

However, a few hours later, Harris led a large group of people, three of whom were carrying handguns, to an apartment building in order to confront Harley about the alleged sexual abuse of her daughter.

Harris instructed her daughter to indicate which apartment Harley occupied at around 1 p.m. and then knocked on the front door with the group behind her.

Harley went around the side of the apartment building to check on the person instead of opening the door. Harley then managed to escape through the back door of his apartment and was pursued by Harris and the others.

Harley shut the door, and then one of the people outside fired a gun, hitting Harley in the chest.

In an attempt to defend himself and five of his younger siblings, Harley’s brother, who was inside the apartment, fired back.

Juan Newkirk, 19, who was part of the group Harris brought to the apartment, was shot and killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Judge Asha F. Jackson of the DeKalb County Superior Court, who oversaw the trial, sentenced Harris to life in prison with the possibility of release plus an additional five years.

There were two other individuals charged in connection with the incident.

Harley was later charged with statutory rape, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of minors after he recovered from his injuries, and his case is currently pending.

