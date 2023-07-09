Georgia mayor accused of breaking into lake house, held at gunpoint

Khalid Kamau, Mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, raises his fist while participating in the Juneteenth Atlanta Black History parade on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of chattel slavery on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, in compliance with President Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:16 PM – Sunday, July 9, 2023

According to police and the affected homeowner, Georgia Mayor Khalid Kamau was jailed for reportedly breaking into a lake house he desired and approaching the terrified homeowner while yelling, “Do you know who the f-k I am?”

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested on Saturday after a resident reported a trespasser at his property on Cascade Palmetto Highway at 6:52 a.m.

While the victim was speaking with police, Kamau yelled at him many times, shouting, “Do you know who the f-k I am?… I’m the mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to arrive and see what happens,” WSB-TV reported.

Kamau has since refrained from making any comment on the incident, instead complimenting the South Fulton Police Department for their quick reaction.

“I do want to thank the South Fulton police and the staff of officers for their courteous and professional service throughout the day,” he told reporters after being released from jail on an $11,000 bond.

According to the police report, the mayor told authorities he was on his way to a dog park when he stopped by the property, stating that it was his “dream home” and that he hoped to buy it one day.

The mayor then revealed to authorities that he was aware that he was trespassing on the homeowner’s property, however, he told an Atlanta-based news station that he thought the house had been “abandoned.”

When the homeowner, who has not been named publicly, raced to get dressed and contacted police from inside his truck, he observed the mayor come up his driveway and approach the house.

The home’s owner then approached Kamau and held him at gunpoint until police came, urging the mayor to remain still.

“No, motherf–ker, you stay right there,” the homeowner told him, according to Kamau.

According to the mayor, he apologized to the homeowner and explained who he was. When the homeowner told him to wait for the cops, Kamau allegedly said, “Are you going to shoot me while I’m walking away?”

The mayor was charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary and was taken into the Fulton County Jail before being released on bail.

City authorities stated that the inquiry is underway and did not disclose any other information about the case.

“The city of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment,” officials said.

