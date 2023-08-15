Georgia Jail Where Trump Could Be Booked Is Under Investigation

A sheriff’s deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Court officials in Atlanta published a list of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. But as a Fulton County grand jury began hearing from witnesses Monday, there was no public indication that Trump had been indicted in a long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election. The list was later deleted. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:18 PM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

An inmate at the Georgia jail where the 45th president is purportedly scheduled to be booked recently died under federal custody. This is the second inmate to die at the prison in less than a two-week span.

Advertisement

The most recent inmate to pass away was 34-year-old Christopher Smith.

Smith was found unresponsive in his cell by a guard. Soon after, he was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Less than two weeks prior, Montay Stinson, 40, was similarly discovered unresponsive in his cell. Stinson was booked on a second-degree burglary charge and died on July 31st.

In 2022, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat stated that the jail was suffering from overcrowding and that the facility needed more funding overall.

One of the city’s commissioners even went as far as to label the prison a “humanitarian crisis,” as roughly 500 inmates were forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of resources.

The jail also made headlines in September 2022 when a man died after being “eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.” Lashawn Thompson, 34, was the victim in the bug incident and his family’s lawyer referred to the case as the “most deplorable death and custody case in history.”

As of August 2023, five inmates have died just this year while in Fulton County custody.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts