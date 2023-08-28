Georgia Election Hearing: Court Adjourns With No Decision Yet In Meadows Case

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

6:02 PM – Monday, August 28, 2023

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows took the stand on Monday, in an attempt to move his trial from the state to federal level for his alleged involvement in the overturning of the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The hearing ended Monday evening with no decision from the judge for the request.

Meadows’ attorneys asked the court for a ruling as quickly as possible and the judge claimed he would rule quickly.

This comes after Meadows is being accused along with 18 other defendants for their alleged involvement in overturning the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Meadows’ lawyers made the argument that his federal job at the time protects him from state-level charges.

However, the prosecution side in the trial said there is “nothing to show” how Meadows’ involvement to allegedly overturn the results was not within his official duties.

Additionally, prosecutors argued Meadows did not act under his federal authority because federal laws bar officials from being involved in politics.

Prosecutors said all Meadows had to do during the hearing Monday was “look at that law, something he astronomically paid no attention to today.”

The judge added if he does not rule by September 6th, which is the date the defendants are set to be arraigned, Meadows will have to go through the arraignment as planned.

