Georgia Bulldogs football team rejects invitation to the White House

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 2:26 PM – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Following their second consecutive national title in January, the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team declined President Joe Biden’s invitation to the White House on Tuesday.

They reportedly turned down the president’s offer to attend during “College Athlete Day” on June 12th.

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3rd an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” read a statement from Georgia’s athletic association.

“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.”

After the Bulldogs’ overwhelming 65-7 victory over Texas Christian University on January 9th, when they successfully defended their CFB championship, some Georgia fans were reportedly confused when the team was not immediately invited to the White House, like other teams have been in the past.

“It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President,” wrote a bipartisan group of Georgia’s congressional delegates to the White House after the team’s win.

A White House representative stated in February that the White House “looks forward to welcoming” the team, but the Bulldogs did not get an official invitation until only last week.

Georgia’s decision to decline the offer comes as First Lady Jill Biden extended a swift invitation on Monday to the women’s basketball national champions from Louisiana State University, and her proposal that the University of Iowa, who finished second in the competition, should also attend.

“So, we hope LSU will come, but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game,” she said.

However, the First Lady later walked back her invitation to the Iowa women’s team.

On Tuesday morning, the press secretary for the First Lady, Vanessa Valdivia, was in charge of clearing things up on Twitter by stating that only the LSU women’s team would be be invited.

“Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House,” the representative said.

However, the Biden’s did extend their invitation to the Connecticut men’s basketball team.

The President and First Lady announced on Monday that the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team and the University of Connecticut Huskies men’s basketball team will both be invited to the White House on May 26th for two different ceremonies, honoring each team’s national title.

