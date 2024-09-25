George Soros’ Son Alex Hosts Tim Walz In His Luxurious NYC Home

US historian Alex Soros and political staffer Huma Abedin arrives at the Booksellers Room of the White House on the occasion of the State Dinner with the Kenyan president at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:36 PM – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was heavily scrutinized on social media this week for taking a visit to the luxurious Manhattan apartment of Alex Soros, the son of billionaire liberal donor George Soros.

“Honored to host Governor @Tim_Walz at my home in New York City!” Alex Soros, his dad’s successor at the multibillion-dollar Open Society Foundations (OSF), posted on X on Tuesday, along with photos next to Walz in front of the New York City skyline.

The post was met with heavy criticism by Republicans on social media who argued that Walz’s portrayal as a “rural” moderate was compromised by standing next to Soros, who is known to be part of one of the most progressive families in the U.S.

“All you need to know……” Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham posted on X. “If you squint, you can see the strings on the marionette,” former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X. “A post like this does nothing to help Kamala Harris & Tim Walz win — if anything, it hurts them,” journalist Jerry Dunleavy posted on X. “So why would Soros post something like this? To publicly signal his power & influence within the next would-be presidential administration.” “This guy goes around saying he’s a small town midwestern guy who understands the struggles of the middle class and then goes to hang out at the floating home in the sky of the world’s biggest billionaire nepo baby,” digital strategist Greg Price wrote on X.

The visit marks the second time that Walz has hung out with Soros in the last month. Photos that circulated on social media in August during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) showed Soros, his new fiancée, Huma Abedin, and Walz hanging out in Chicago.

Alex is known for contributing $720,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris when she became the Democrat nominee in July.

“It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump,” Alex Soros said in a social media post after Biden dropped out. “She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream.”

