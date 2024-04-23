George Santos Withdraws Bid For New York Congress

Former U.S. Rep. George Santon (R-NY). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:04 PM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Former New York congressman George Santos, who was kicked out of the House and is still facing federal charges, says that he is dropping out of the race for the 1st District.

“I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for #NY1… I don’t want my run to be portrayed as reprisal against Nick Lalota… Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the House to Dems,” Santos said in a post on X.

Santos previously declared that he would run as an Independent in his congressional comeback campaign after quitting the Republican Party.

“I have meet with leaders and with constituents and I have made the decision to hang it up here and stop perusing this race, THIS YEAR! The future holds countless possibilities and I am ready willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at anytime,” Santos said.

Santos has entered a not guilty plea to 23 federal counts, which include claims of misappropriating campaign funds, misrepresenting his personal finances on House transparency reports, and fraud pertaining to COVID-19 unemployment payments.

“I will continue to participate in the public policy discussion and will do my part… I will always strive to stand on the right side of history. It’s only goodbye for now; I’ll be back,” Santos asserted.

