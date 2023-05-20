George Santos names himself treasurer of his re-election campaign

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside after an effort to expel him from the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:05 PM –Saturday, May 20, 2023

Representative George Santos has named himself the treasurer of his re-election campaign committee. He is now the fourth treasurer of his campaign since the start of this year.

The subject of who is the representative’s treasurer has been a hot topic. Earlier this year, Santos’ campaign identified their treasurer as Andrew Olson. However, state and federal records did not have a record of anyone by that name who is a treasurer of any other federal committees or of any political committees operating in New York state. Additionally, Olson’s address was an apartment building and commercial complex that Santos’ sister resided at until earlier this year.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after he was indicted in New York on 13 criminal charges. He was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, two counts of false statements to House and one count of theft of public funds. His has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When he was leaving federal custody, Santos told the press that he was planning to run for re-election for New York’s Third Congressional District seat.

In the meantime, at least five candidates have declared their intention to run for Santos’ seat.

