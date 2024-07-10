George Clooney Calls On Biden To Step Down From Presidential Race

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Actor George Clooney has stated that President Joe Biden “cannot win” in the upcoming election.

On Wednesday, Clooney stated in an op-ed to the New York Times that he feels that Biden should step down after his debate performance.

“I love Joe Biden,” Clooney wrote. “As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals.”

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” he added.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big deal” Biden of 2010,” he continued. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

The actor also said his “party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw.”

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” he said. “This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator, congressman, and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

This comes just less than two weeks after Clooney co-hosted a Biden fundraiser.

