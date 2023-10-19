Gavin Newsom Plans Trip To Israel

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:43 PM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will be making a trip to Israel in order to meet with victims of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Thursday, Newsom (D-Calif.) announced that he plans to travel to the Jewish country and is scheduled to land on Friday. During his trip, he will reportedly hold meetings with victims of the war.

Newsom’s surprise visit to Israel also comes before he goes on a climate-focused trip to China.

Erin Mellon, the director of communications for his office, released a statement announcing the trip.

“The Governor adjusted his planned international trip and will briefly visit Israel ahead of going to China,” Mellon said. “While in Israel, the governor will meet with those impacted by the violence.”

Additionally, the California Governor made a statement on X (Twitter) on Thursday, explaining that he is en route to Israel and will be meeting with those impacted by the tragic events in Israel.

According to Newsom’s office, the state of California will be sending various medical aid and supplies to Israel and Gaza in order to support the victims of the ongoing war.

Israel has initiated a “complete siege” in Gaza.

The Jewish State has halted supplies of food, power, and water in response to the fatal terrorist attacks that began on October 7th by the Islamic extremist group, Hamas.

The attacks launched by Hamas have now killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and took over 200 hostages since the start of the unprecedented attack on October 7th, according to the Israeli government.

Newsom’s planned trip to China next week is reportedly for the purpose of “advanced climate action, economic development, tourism, and [to] combat xenophobia.”

The governor’s office mentioned that Newsom’s arranged visit to China will last a week. He will be starting the trip in Hong Kong and then the governor will meet with “key national, subnational, and business partners.”

Additional information regarding Newsom’s whereabouts and specific plans in Israel have not yet been made available.

