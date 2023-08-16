Gangs In Chicago Asked Not To Commit Shootings During The Daytime

(Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

11:57 AM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A community group in Chicago has asked gangs in the city to not fire guns or commit any shootings between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 9:00 P.M. according to CWB Chicago.

Advertisement

The proposal, also known as “The People’s Ordinance,” came from the Rogers Park-based Native Sons. Chicago city Alderman, Maria Hadden, also recently promoted the proposal in an email newsletter.

“We have to start somewhere,” Tatiana Atkins, co-founder of Native Sons, said. “Our goal is to approach our city’s gun violence problem strategically and not all at once. Things didn’t become this way overnight, and change won’t happen overnight.”

Shootings in Rogers Park, where the Native Sons originate from, have been on the rise recently. A gang war is believed to have broken out in the area between the Gangster Disciples and the Black P Stones.

After three men were shot in late July, police have warned the residents in the area of a “strong possibility of retaliatory shootings.”

Atkins went on to explain that her organization wrote the ordinance with purpose of having people stop “glorifying ‘shooters.’”

“Under this ordinance, we are demanding that people stop associating with and glorifying ‘shooters,’ stop glorifying ‘switches,’ and stop wearing ski masks everywhere, calling them ‘enemies.’” Atkins said.

“Switches” are aftermarket devices that are installed on semi-automatic handguns which allow them to fire automatically.

The co-founder went on to say that they will not wait for actual legislation “to enforce” the ordinance, instead she said that a social movement must take power.

“We’re not waiting for a bill or legislation to enforce what we think needs to be done – this is a movement driven by social media and the media,” she said. “Not everyone is ready to give up their beef. If you are mentally and emotionally unable to resolve disputes in a healthy way, if you cannot help but harm one another, then do so in a way that involves fewer children, the elderly, and people not involved in high-risk activities are likely to be affected.”

The Native Sons published the ordinance in the hopes of at the very least it would limit collateral damage and violence against innocent children in the area.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts