Gallup Poll: Americans Who Smoke Cigarettes At ’80-Year Low’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:29 PM – Tuesday, August 13, 2024

According to a recent Gallup poll, the percentage of Americans who report smoking cigarettes is at another historic low this year.

According to Gallup, the survey found that 11% of adults in the United States said they smoked cigarettes in the past week, which matches the low smoking rate measured in 2022. Additionally, 12% of adults in the U.S. reported smoking cigarettes back in 2023.

When Gallup first introduced the cigarette survey in 1944, 41% of people said they had smoked a cigarette in the past week.

The recent poll showed that the 2024 smoking rate is about half of what it was in 2014, and one-third of what it was in the late 1980s.

Gallup‘s polling data from 2022–2024 shows that, among adults under 30, 6% of respondents said they had smoked in the previous three years.

Young adults are more likely than older adults to report using electronic cigarettes, or vapes, even though they are less likely to report smoking cigarettes. About 18% of adults under 30 who were polled between 2022 and 2024 reported using vapes or smoking e-cigarettes in the previous week.

Of those over 65-years-old, only 1% reported vaping or using e-cigarettes, compared to 9% who said they smoked cigarettes.

The poll also found that the majority of Americans regarded both cigarettes and e-cigarettes as “extremely harmful.” About 80% of respondents felt that cigarettes are “very harmful,” whereas 57% said the same about e-cigarettes.

The Consumption Habits survey, which Gallup conducted among 1,010 adults from July 1st through July 21st, is the basis for the results. Its sampling error margin was four percentage points.

