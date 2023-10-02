Gaetz Officially Files Motion To Remove McCarthy As Speaker

(L) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) talks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on October 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. (R) WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 02: U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters outside of his office after arriving at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:27 PM – Monday, October 2, 2023

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz has now filed a motion to oust Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House.

On Monday evening, Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a motion, which will now come down to the House of Representatives’ vote on whether or not the top House leadership post should have a new leader in place.

Due to House rules, the motion must be voted on within the next two legislative days.

In order for him to retain his position, McCarthy (R-Calif.) must collect a majority of the votes. Currently, the House has a Republican majority. However, it is only a five-seat majority. It is not yet known where the votes will fall.

At least one member of the House, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), has voiced that she plans to vote to remove McCarthy.

Gaetz has been very vocal regarding his disapproval of McCarthy.

He has consistently criticized the speaker’s handing of spending and the budget and also stated that the California native has “at one point or another… lied to all of us.”

“Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate if they heard what the speaker had to share with us about his secret side deal with Joe Biden on Ukraine. I’ll be listening,” Gaetz said.

During the past two weeks, Gatez made it clear that if McCarthy passes a short-term government funding bill to the floor, he would try to oust the speaker.

The bill was passed on Saturday night with the help of Democrats.

The Floridian stayed true to his word and filed the motion to vacate two days later.

No Speaker of the House has ever successfully been removed this way in the past. Although, the motion has been attempted a handful of times.

