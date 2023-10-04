Fulton County: Numerous Trump Co-Defendants Approached About Plea Deals

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA,CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:53 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The District Attorney’s office has approached or offered plea deals to numerous co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in the Fulton County election tampering case, according to numerous people familiar with the situation who spoke to the press.

One of the case’s 19 defendants reportedly accepted the first offer from the prosecution last week.

After pleading guilty to five crimes, Scott Hall, who was charged with participating in a plot to hack voting machines in rural Coffee County, Georgia, received five years of probation in return for testifying against his co-defendants.

Among other conditions, bail bondsman Hall must also perform 200 hours of community service, pay a $5,000 fine, and write an apology letter to Georgians.

In a broad racketeering indictment for alleged attempts to rig the Georgia 2020 presidential election, Trump and 18 others have pleaded not guilty to all accusations.

The former president claims that the probe is politically motivated and that his acts were not unlawful.

The district attorney’s office declined to respond.

