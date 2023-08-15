Fulton County DA Dodges Question Of Overlap Between Her And Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Investigations Into Pres. Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

2:55 PM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis dodged a question about overlap between her state investigation and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal investigation into 45th President Donald Trump.

“Have you had any contact with [Special Counsel Jack Smith] about the overlap between this indictment and the federal indictment,” a reporter asked. “I’m not going to discuss our investigation at this time,” Willis responded.

Founder and president of the Article III Project Mike Davis says she doesn’t need to explicitly confirm, because the answer is obvious.

“There’s absolutely collusion between the Biden White House, the Biden Justice Department, and these Democrat district attorneys and other politicians like Fannie Willis, Alvin Bragg, Leticia James, Jack Smith,” said Davis. “They’re clearly colluding here.”

Willis unveiled the fourth indictment of Trump Monday evening regarding an alleged conspiracy to illegally overturn the 2020 election. The indictment came about two weeks after Smith released his indictment regarding January 6th.

“This is the key thing,” Davis highlighted. “At that press conference yesterday, Fanni Willis was asked if she is coordinating with Jack Smith and the Biden Justice Department, and she declined to answer that question. House Republicans should subpoena those communications immediately.”

Trump noted that it took both Willis and Smith two and a half years to bring their own respective charges.

“Why didn’t they indict 2.5 years ago,” asked Trump in a Truth Social post.

“It’s not a coincidence that these are all being timed perfectly to interfere in the presidential election,” said Davis. “They did nothing for 30 months and, after Trump left office, all of a sudden they all wanted to indict [Trump] at the same time, right in the middle of the presidential primary and presidential campaign.”

While numerous lawmakers posted to social media to express outrage over the latest charges pressed against Trump, some people showed frustration over the GOP’s lack of material response to the repeated indictments of Trump.

“Republicans control the House,” conservative influencer Mike Cernovich wrote on Twitter. “They won’t even impeach Garland.”

Davis agreed, offering a clear outline as to how House Republicans ought to respond to the fourth indictment of the 45th president.

“Subpoena the records, subpoena people, put them in front of staff depositions, and then put them in front of the cameras,” Davis urged.

Trump remains a heavy favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination. According to RealClearPolitics polling average, the 45th president holds a 39.5% lead on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) . Davis pointed out that with each indictment, Trump’s polling numbers jump.

“If they think that this is going to work, they are badly mistaken,” said Davis. “And we’re already seeing in the polls that this is backfiring spectacularly on President Biden and Democrats this lawfare that they’re running against President Trump.”

