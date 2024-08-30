French Pres. Claims He Didn’t Know About Durov Arrest Beforehand

France’s President Emmanuel Macron looks on prior to a meeting with Ireland’s Taoiseach at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris on August 27, 2024. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor

10:15 AM – Friday, August 30, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron says he didn’t know that Pavel Durov was arriving in France. He also claims that he wasn’t made aware of his arrest prior to it occurring.

While speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Macron slammed so-called misinformation that he ordered French police to arrest the Telegram CEO.

Durov was charged on Wednesday for allegedly allowing illegal transactions on Telegram.

Macron claimed that while France is a defender for freedom of speech and expression, he said he won’t get involved in the judicial process surrounding Durov.

“I will be very precise and clear here because I have also read a lot of false information,” Macron said. “France is a country that protects freedom of expression. France is a country that protects and values innovation and entrepreneurs. But we are also a country where there is a separation of powers, with our rules and the rule of law overseen by independent judges.”

Durov’s arrest has sparked debates about free speech, specifically whether tech bosses are responsible for the content that others put out, as well as the government’s role in monitoring free speech platforms.

