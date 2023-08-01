French Daredevil Dies From Suspected Fall Off Hong Kong Skyscraper 

OAN’s Shawntel Smith-Hill

2:17 PM – Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Authorities in Hong Kong have discovered and identified the remains of the “French daredevil” Remi Lucidi, who they believe perished after falling from a residential high-rise, police reported on Monday.

Advertisement

Lucidi, commonly known as the social media personality “Remi Enigma,” was 30-years-old at the time of his death. His body was discovered by authorities on a patio in the city’s Mid-Levels area.

Hong Kong police responsible for the internal investigation said Lucidi appeared to have fallen from a ledge of an upscale penthouse apartment building that he was seen entering earlier in the day.

Lucidi reportedly told security that he was there to visit a friend on the building’s 40th floor, however, CCTV footage from the apartment building showed that he instead took the elevator to the 49th floor before accessing stairwells leading to the top floor.

Police also reported that there was no suicide note left at the scene.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Lucidi knocked on the window of a penthouse apartment on the 68th floor and signaled for a nearby worker to let him in. However, the worker claimed that she was suspicious at the time and chose to ignore him in order to notify the police.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, authorities say that Lucidi may have been trapped outside the building and was looking for help before his fall.

“It is possible that he got trapped outside the penthouse while practicing an extreme sport in the building, and he knocked on the window for help but accidentally fell to his death,” a police department representative told the outlet.

Incoming calls concerning a gas leak in the residential building prompted police to find the young man’s body outside of the building. His falling body appeared to have broken a gas pipe on the way down.

Supporters of the well-known social media celebrity have now taken to the internet to mourn the death of the beloved French daredevil, with comments of love and respect pouring in on his final uploaded photo of a Hong Kong twilight scene.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts