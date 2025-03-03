Freed Israeli Hostage Eli Sharabi To Meet Trump At WH After Revealing Terrifying Hamas Torture

Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8, 2025. Hamas militants handed over three Israeli hostages on February 8, as part of the fifth exchange under a fragile Gaza ceasefire, with 183 prisoners held by Israel due to be released later in the day. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

11:26 AM – Monday, March 3, 2025

President Donald Trump has invited a freed Israeli hostage to the White House after being shocked by his disturbing revelation following 16 months of being stuck in Hamas captivity.

Eli Sharabi, who was released last month after being held by the terrorist group Hamas since October 2023, is expected to meet with Trump on Tuesday, according to his brother Sharon who spoke with Israeli newspaper, Haaretz on Sunday.

The invite from the 47th President comes after he was shown clips of Sharabi’s brave interview describing his starvation and torture.

In the intense interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Sharabi discussed being chained, beaten and starved by his captors. He also discussed how his treatment would get worse every time Israel’s leaders announced the deterioration of prison conditions for captured Hamas terrorists.

“Excerpts from the program were shown to Trump with English subtitles, and he was shocked,” Sharabi’s brother told the Israeli outlet.

Trump compared Sharabi and two other former hostages to “Holocaust survivors” after the three were freed by Hamas in February.

Trump’s invitation “is inspiring. It warms the heart that Trump understands the urgency. I hope the meeting will help to bring the hostage[s] home,” Sharon said.

His brother also said that Sharabi and other hostages will travel to Washington, D.C., on the plane of Miriam Adelson, an Israeli-American and big time Trump donor.

“Monday morning, we’re boarding the plane with Mrs. Adelson’s kind help. We’ll arrive to see Trump and explain to him up close the urgency of continuing the first stage or beginning the second stage [of the cease-fire] — it doesn’t really matter,” Sharon said, referencing the shaky deal between Israel and Hamas.

The terrorists shot Sharabi’s dog and killed his wife and teenage daughters before taking him and his brother hostage from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th, according to his family.

Sharabi didn’t find out that his family was murdered until he was actually freed from Hamas’ torture.

His brother was killed last year in Gaza after Israel’s army bombed a building close to where he was being held, according to the Israeli military.

The Times of Israel said Sharabi lost a staggering 40% of his body weight while in captivity.

He was released as part of the first phase of a cease-fire deal, which resulted in 29 other hostages and the bodies of eight Israelis returned to the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 59 hostages are still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

