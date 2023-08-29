Francis Suarez suspends WH campaign

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez delivers remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on June 15, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:34 AM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Miami’s Republican Mayor Francis Suarez has now suspended his 2024 presidential bid.

Advertisement

He is dropping out of the race after he failed to qualify for the first Republican debate, which requires that candidates reach at least 1% in multiple eligible polls, gather at least 40,000 donors, and sign a pledge committing to supporting the final GOP nominee.

On Tuesday, Suarez announced that he will drop out of the race for the White House.

The two-term mayor is also the first contender of this political season to suspend their campaign.

“I have decided to suspend my campaign for President,” Suarez said in a statement. “While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains.”

Suarez had previously announced that if he did not qualify for the first GOP debate, he would leave the race.

The 45-year-old first entered the race back in June.

Since 45th President Donald J. Trump entered the race in November, he has been the GOP candidate to beat. The former president is currently leading the pack with more than half of the Republican vote.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts