FOX News claims Tucker Carlson breached his contract

12:23 PM – Thursday, June 8, 2023

Fox News notified Tucker Carlson’s lawyers on Wednesday that the former anchor violated his contract with the network by launching his new show on Twitter, according to an inside source.

The accusation sets up potential legal action between Carlson and the network amidst the public battle between the two.

“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events, “Carlson’s lawyer said in a letter first received by the outlet Axios. “Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events.”

Carlson was fired in April following the almost $800 million settlement between FOX and Dominion Voting Systems, which sued for defamation over the claims of a rigged election and faulty voting machines.

The terms and conditions of Carlson’s departure from FOX are unknown, with some reports claiming that it was part of the Dominion settlement. According to FOX, these claims are “categorically false.” Dominion maintained that they received the money two days before the case was closed and six days before Carlson was fired.

The former FOX primetime host debuted his show on Tuesday with a 10-minute-27-second monologue, speaking to his fans at his residence in Maine. He promised to tell viewers the truth without the constraints and censorship of mainstream media. He then went on to bash Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming that Ukraine was behind the attack on a dam that caused widespread flooding.

After his debut on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk said it’s “great to have shows from all parts of the political spectrum on this platform.”

“Free speech? Hardly. He made a new show. Twitter is a media platform. He just wants to get out of a binding contract he signed and got paid big money for,” said tech writer and podcaster Kara Swisher on Twitter. “As with Musk, he thinks legal agreements don’t apply to him because he is a special snowflake,” she continued.

By Thursday afternoon, the first episode of Carlson’s new show had been viewed 106 million times.



