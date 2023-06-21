Four Israelis killed in terror attack

Israeli soldiers and police walk at a petrol station at the scene of an attack near the Jewish settlement of Eli in the north of the occupied West Bank on June 20, 2023. Four people were shot dead on June 20 near the settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said, a day after an army raid left six Palestinians dead. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:16 AM – Wednesday, June 20, 2023

Four Israelis were shot and killed during an attack in the city of Eli in the West Bank on Tuesday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), two Hamas affiliated gunmen had driven from the village of Urif, and proceeded to open fire at a restaurant and gas station outside Eli on Tuesday, killing four and injuring four others.

“Earlier today, a car arrived from the village Urif, and 2 Hamas affiliated terrorists opened fire in a restaurant near Eli, murdering 3 civilians.” An IDF statement to Fox News Digital said, “Later the terrorists opened fire in the gas station near the restaurant and murdered another civilian – there, one terrorist was neutralized by an Israeli civilian, and another fled the scene in a stolen car. The IDF chief of the general staff, LTG Hertzi Halevi, held a situational assessment at the scene and ordered an increase of activity and apprehensions in the area, as well as reinforcement and strengthening of the defense in the region.”

One of the gunmen was shot and killed by an armed civilian at the scene, while the second one had fled in a stolen car. The second gunman was later found by the IDF near Tubas approximately 30 kilometers to the north-east where he was shot and killed.

“Forces of the Shin Bet and the Israeli Defense Forces conducted a chase for the suspect who fled the scene,” a statement from the Israeli Security Forces read. “During the intelligence and operational operations of the Shin Bet, the Toyota vehicle with which he fled the scene was located and inside it was a weapon that he allegedly used in the attack. During the arrest attempt, the suspect tried to escape from the vehicle, was shot and neutralized by the forces. No injuries to our forces.”

Hamas, the U.S. and E.U.-designated terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the two men were its members. A spokesperson for Hamas said that the shooting was a response to an Israeli Raid in Jenin on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement sending his condolences to the victims’ families, and saying that they will “continue to fight terrorism with full force.”

“From the depths of my heart,” the statement said. “I send condolences to the families of those who were murdered, may God avenge them, and on behalf of the entire people, I send my best wishes for a swift recovery to the wounded. Our forces are now working on the ground in order to settle accounts with the murderers. In recent months, we have already proven that we do settle accounts with all of the murderers, without exception. Those who have attacked us are either in the grave or in prison, and so it will be here. I would like to remind all those who seek to harm us: All options are open. We will continue to fight terrorism with full force and we will defeat it.”

Those killed were identified by Israeli media as 21-year-old Harel Masoud, 64-year-old Ofer Fairman, 17-year-old Elisha Antman and 17-year-old Nachman Mordoff.

