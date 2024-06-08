Four Israeli Hostages Rescued During Raid In Central Gaza

Friends of Almog Meir Jan, one of the four Israeli hostages that were rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks, pose for a photo with his picture as they gather with others outside Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre after the hostages were transferred there, in Ramat Gan on June 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel said its forces rescued four hostages alive from a Gaza refugee camp on June 8 as it intensified an assault despite scrutiny over a deadly strike on a UN-run school there. The four had been kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival during the October 7 attacks that sparked the war, the army said. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:38 AM – Saturday, June 8, 2024

Four Israeli hostages were freed in a rescue mission in central Gaza on Saturday.

Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were all rescued, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel Securities Authority and the Israel Police.

The hostages were rescued during a “complex” operation in two locations in Nuseirat, central Gaza, the IDF stated.

The rescued hostages are the first ones since two others were freed during a raid in February.

Meanwhile, Israel has stated that another 130 hostages remain in Gaza, but whether they’re alive could be a mystery as a result of deprivation from captivity.

Cheers were seen throughout the beaches of Tel Aviv after lifeguards announced the successful operation.

Videos surfaced of Argamani embracing her father after being reunited was broadcast by Israel News 12.

Argamani’s mother is battling brain cancer and had been praying to see her daughter again.

Additionally, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argamani by phone after the rescue mission.

She and the other three former hostages are in good health and are receiving care at Tel HaShomer hospital in central Israel, Haaretz reported.

“On behalf of the entire people of Israel, I thank the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Israel Police and the Israel Defense Forces for an impressive and daring rescue operation, and I wish for the speedy return of all our abductees to their families. Israel Lives!,” Herzog said in an X post Saturday.

Graphic footage showed Argamani being dragged into Gaza by Hamas terrorists circulated widely after the vicious October 7th attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead.

The rescue mission was the biggest single recovery of hostages captured by Hamas, bringing the total number of rescued up to seven.

