Former WH Physician Gives Update On Trump’s Wound, He Is ‘Doing Well’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:41 PM – Saturday, July 20, 2024

Former White House physician and current Congressman Ronny Jackson has stated that Donald Trump is “doing well” and recovering following the assassination attempt on the former president.

On Saturday, Jackson (R-Texas.) released a statement on Trump’s health following the rally shooting.

“As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin,” he said.

“The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” Jackson wrote. “There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear.”

Jackson thanked the medical personnel who initially treated Trump at Butler Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he underwent a CT scan as part of his evaluation, and stated that the swelling has since subsided.

Jackson said he met with Trump at the former President’s Bedminster, New Jersey estate the night of the shooting and has seen him every day since.

“As the former appointed physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his well-being after the assassination attempt on his life,” Jackson wrote.

Trump’s injured ear is still bleeding intermittently, “requiring a dressing to be in place,” Jackson added.

“Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

Trump will undergo further evaluations as he recovers, including a comprehensive hearing exam, the doctor said.

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon,” Jackson said. “It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed.”

The statement comes a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci, described Trump’s injuries as “superficial” and claimed that the bullet “grazed his ear.”

"I don't think there is much more to it," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday night.

