Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison

Allen Weisselberg, a former longtime executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, arrives at the court in New York, Wednesday, April. 10, 2024. Weisselberg is set to be sentenced for lying under oath in the ex-president’s New York civil fraud case. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:30 AM -Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison after admitting to lying during the former president’s New York civil fraud trial.

The 76-year-old Weisselberg appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday morning for a two-minute sentencing hearing before Judge Laurie Peterson.

The man who helped Donald Trump with his finances did not make a statement in court, while being cuffed and led away from the hearing by court officers.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office stated that the former Trump CFO admitted to prosecutors that he lied to Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.) and her investigators during a May 12, 2023 deposition and on the stand during Trump’s civil fraud case on October 10th.

He was also accused by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D-N.Y.) office of allegedly lying when he said in July 2020 that he learned Trump’s Manhattan apartment had been overvalued. According to the prosecutor’s allegations, Weisselberg knew before he testified that Trump’s apartment was overvalued.

The sentencing comes after last January, the former CFO was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in a separate tax fraud scheme at the former president’s real estate company for 15 years.

Meanwhile, the 45th president is expected to appear in court for the start of the Manhattan 34-count indictment trial brought by Bragg. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has claimed it is a “witch hunt” brought on by President Joe Biden and his Democrat allies.

It is also unclear if Weisselberg’s plea deal with Bragg’s office will have an impact on Trump’s “hush money” trial, which is slated to begin on April 15th.

