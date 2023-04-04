Former top aide to ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies

(Photo credit should read SHAWN THEW/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:42 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The former chief of staff to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has died after a stand-off with the FBI in Tennessee on Monday.

According to an email by lawyer Joseph Murtha, McGrath suffered a gunshot wound and succumbed to injuries after getting in “a confrontation with the FBI”. The FBI confirmed an “agent-involved shooting” early Monday afternoon and said McGrath “sustained injury and was transported to the hospital.” Additional details were not provided.

“The FBI has confirmed that Roy succumbed to the injuries inflicted earlier in the evening. It is a tragic ending to three weeks of uncertainty,” Murtha said. “I think it is important to stress that Roy never waivered about his innocence.”

According to a source familiar with the case, the FBI was tipped off that McGrath was nearby when the confrontation took place close to an interstate exit. Agents from the FBI pursued McGrath’s car on the freeway before the confrontation took place.

In October 2021, a federal grand jury had indicted McGrath on allegations that he defrauded the Maryland Environmental Service of a $233,647.23 severance payment by “falsely telling them that the Governor was aware of and approved the payment,” the Maryland Environmental Service being a state-operated corporation where McGrath served as executive director before joining Hogan’s office.

A manhunt for McGrath ensued after he had failed to appear in federal court after being issued an arrest warrant. The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, saying he was a fugitive, and an international flight risk.

The nonprofit public corporation, which offers waste management, recycling, and other services to government agencies and the private sector, is where the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland charged McGrath with using his position there to enrich himself by falsely saying Hogan had authorized the payment.

Federal prosecutors in Maryland also charged McGrath with forging time sheets, secretly recording private talks with officials, and diverting service funds to a museum where he had membership and to cover tuition benefits.

