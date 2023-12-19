Former Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward Arrested In Connection To String Of Robberies

(Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:30 PM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Former NFL Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward has been arrested on felony robbery charges.

Ward was arrested on Monday in Los Angeles, California after being accused of robbing several businesses, including a gas station.

Police stated that the 43-year-old did not use any weapons but “force and fear” to commit the robberies.

Ward was part of the New York Giants when they won Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

Between 2004 and 2011, Ward played on many teams including on the New York Jets, Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and on the Houston Texans.

Five years after being selected by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2004 draft, he signed a $17 million contract with the Buccaneers.

According to reports, the former football star played 93 NFL games throughout his career.

Ward remains in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bail.

