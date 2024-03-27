Former Senator Joe Lieberman Dead at 82

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor
3:50 PM -Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Former senator and vice-presidential candidate Joe Lieberman has died.
On Wednesday, his family put out a statement. They announced that he passed away from complications after a bad fall.
He passed away “due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed,” his family stated.
Lieberman had a 24-year career in the Senate. Halfway through it, he was selected by former Vice President Al Gore to be his running mate for the 2000 presidential election. However, the ticket lost to George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.
He was also floated as a potential VP pick for John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008.
Just before he died, he worked to recruit candidates to run for the centrist third party, No Labels.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts