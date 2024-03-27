Former Senator Joe Lieberman Dead at 82

Former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman departs the White House after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is interviewing candidates to replace former FBI Director James Comey who was fired last week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

3:50 PM -Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Former senator and vice-presidential candidate Joe Lieberman has died.

On Wednesday, his family put out a statement. They announced that he passed away from complications after a bad fall.

He passed away “due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed,” his family stated.

Lieberman had a 24-year career in the Senate. Halfway through it, he was selected by former Vice President Al Gore to be his running mate for the 2000 presidential election. However, the ticket lost to George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore (L) and US Senator Joseph Lieberman, D-CT (R), appear at a rally where Gore formally announced Lieberman as his vice presidential running mate 08 August 2000 in Nashville, Tennessee. (TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)

He was also floated as a potential VP pick for John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008.

Just before he died, he worked to recruit candidates to run for the centrist third party, No Labels.

