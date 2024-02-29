Former Rep. Justin Amash Enters U.S. Senate Race In Michigan As A Republican

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:50 AM –Thursday, February 29, 2024

Justin Amash, a former representative and Republican-turned-Independent, has announced that he is joining the GOP Senate primary in Michigan.

Advertisement

“After thoroughly evaluating all aspects of a potential campaign, I’m convinced that no candidate would be better positioned to win both the Republican primary and the general election,” Amash said in a post on X (Twitter). “That’s why, today, I’m making it official: I’m joining the race for United States Senate in Michigan.”

The announcement comes after the Michigan native suggested last month in a social media post that he was considering jumping in the race.

Additionally, Amash launched the “Justin Amash for Senate Exploratory Committee” as he considered entering and said,” We need a principled, consistent constitutional conservative in the Senate—someone with a record of taking on the bipartisan oligarchy, defending sound money and free speech, fighting the surveillance state and military-industrial complex, and protecting all our rights. The stakes are high: freedom, social cooperation, and human progress itself.”

The seat has become available after Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced in January that she would not be running for a fifth term, which came as a surprise to both parties.

Amash will join two other former congressmen, Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer, who are also seeking the Republican nomination.

Furthermore, the former representative served Michigan’s 3rd congressional district from 2011 to 2021. He left the Republican party and became an Independent back in July 2019. However, he is now returning back to the GOP.

The candidate garnered attention when he was the first Republican lawmaker to call for the impeachment of 45th President Donald Trump.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!