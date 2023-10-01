Former Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dies At 57

(Photo by J Rogash/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:07 PM – Sunday, October 1, 2023

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher, Tim Wakefield, has died of brain cancer at age 57.

In a press release on Sunday morning, the baseball team announced the passing of their longtime former pitcher.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield,” the Red Sox wrote. “Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.”

Earlier in the week, the MLB team had issued a statement on X, the social media formerly know as Twitter, saying that Wakefield was battling a “disease,” and requested privacy for the Wakefield family.

The 57-year-old was drafted as a first baseman out of college.

He became a right-handed starting pitcher who was known for being one of the few big leaguers to use a knuckleball, and he reportedly won 200 games throughout his career.

Wakefield spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Red Sox for 17 years.

He won two World Series championships with the Red Sox, including one in 2004 after a remarkable rally in the American League Championship Series, and another in 2007.

Wakefield continued with the Red Sox after his 19-year career, spending a total of 29 years with the team as a player, special assistant, and later, a commentator. Wakefield was also the Red Sox Foundation’s honorary chairman.

Red Sox Owner John Henry spoke on the passing of the player, saying that he was “the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books.”

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said Henry. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

The former pitcher’s medical issues were not made public until Curt Schilling, a former Red Sox teammate, accidentally revealed it on a podcast episode.

Schilling was heavily criticized by many for his actions, and the Red Sox issued a statement stating that the material was “shared without [the Wakefield family’s] permission.”

Wakefield is survived by his wife Stacy and their children, Trevor and Brianna.

