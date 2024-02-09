Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Bid To Run For Senate

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meeting comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump becoming the first candidate to declare his intention to seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:20 AM – Friday, February 9, 2024

Former Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that he will be making a run for U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

Hogan (R-Md.) made the announcement Friday in a post on X. “I am running for the United States Senate, not to serve one party, but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work.”

The announcement comes as Hogan is looking to attain a seat opened up by retiring Democrat Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who held the position since 2007.

“Fifty years ago, my father, Maryland Congressman Larry Hogan Sr. made a very tough decision. He became the first Republican to come out for the impeachment of President Nixon. He put aside party politics and his own personal considerations and he stepped up to do the right thing for Maryland and the nation,” Hogan said in a video released Friday. “Today, Washington is completely broken because that kind of leadership, that kind of willingness to put country over party has become far too rare.”

“My fellow Marylanders, you know me. For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state,” Hogan continued. “We overcame unprecedented challenges, cut taxes eight years in a row, balanced the budget and created a record surplus. And we did it all by finding common ground for the common good.”

“The politicians in Washington seem to be more interested in arguing than actually getting anything done for the people they represent. Enough is enough,” Hogan added. “We can do so much better, but not if we keep electing the same kind of typical partisan politicians.”

Hogan will face off against Democrats such as Representative David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

He also recently endorsed Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!