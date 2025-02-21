Former Kentucky AG Announces Bid To Replace McConnell In His Senate Seat

(L) U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) takes an elevator near his office at the Capitol on November 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stands on stage while addressing the Republican National Convention on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:11 AM – Friday, February 21, 2025

Prospective senators have begun launching their campaign to succeed Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, following his announcement of retirement.

McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his intent to forego seeking reelection on Thursday, after falling down twice near the Senate Chamber at the beginning of the month.

“Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate,” McConnell stated. “Every day in between, I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here.

Following the revelation, former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that he would be running for McConnell’s seat.

Cameron previously served as legal counsel to McConnell from 2015 to 2017, prior to the retiring 83-year-old Kentucky politician being accused of turning against Trump following the 2020 election.

Cameron also unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2023 — ultimately losing to Democrat Andy Beshear.

The former attorney general is well known for handling the investigation into the 2020 “Breonna Taylor case.”

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old emergency room technician who was shot and killed following a Louisville police raid that was carried out in order to find her ex-boyfriend. Her family was later awarded $12 million in compensation.

As attorney general, Cameron ultimately decided against charging two of the officers who left-wing social justice advocates claim “recklessly” opened fire. However, he did prosecute a third officer since bullets from his firearm had ricocheted into a neighbor’s apartment.

“Kentucky, it’s time for a new generation of leadership in the U.S. Senate. Let’s do this,” Cameron wrote in an X post.

Most recently, Cameron posted on social media congratulating incoming FBI Director Kash Patel to his position.

However, he also faces GOP competition from other House representatives considering running for the empty seat.

Representative Andy Barr (R-Ky.) stated on Thursday that he is “considering running for Senate because Kentucky deserves a Senator who will fight for President Trump and the America First Agenda.”

“I’ve done that every day in the House and would do so in the Senate,” Barr added. “I’m encouraged by the outpouring of support and my family and I will be making a decision about our future soon.”

Additionally, GOP Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is seemingly considering the position as well, creating a poll on X asking his supporters if he should consider the position — which the overwhelming majority supported.

