Former G-man GOP congressman: I am horrified by Biden’s decision to open up Mexican border

OAN's Neil W. McCabe

6:20 PM – Saturday, May 20, 2023

[Staten Island, N.Y.] A former FBI agent and Marine veteran who represented here in Congress told One America News, based on what his friends in federal law enforcement, he is horrified by President Joe Biden’s open border policies at the Mexican border.

“Listen, as a retired FBI agent, I look at what’s going on at the border, and I shake my head because I’m still getting calls from people that I know in law enforcement, especially those in border patrol, that are apoplectic,” said Michael Grimm, who was a House Republican from 2011 to 2015. “They don’t know what to do. They’re being demoralized because they’re supposed to be enforcing the law, but this administration won’t allow them to, so you have two major problems right now,” the Brooklyn-born former congressman said. “We are literally overrun at the border. It is chaos, and President Biden even admitted that it’s chaotic and it’s going to continue for some time,” he said. “In the last three days, we had over 10,000 apprehensions,” he said. “No. 1, our system isn’t set up for that many apprehensions. They have 28,000 people in custody right now. Do you know what it’s supposed to hold? 10,000, so our border patrol, our law enforcement is overrun.”

The Marine veteran said Biden created a twofold law enforcement problem, one on the border and one in the neighborhoods. Now flooding with illegals and many of them tied to the cartels.

“You have to understand, when you have this many illegal immigrants enter your neighborhoods, they are driving down wages because they will work for much less, so if you are already in an impoverished area, if you’re in a neighborhood that doesn’t have a lot of economic opportunity, that just got wiped out because these illegals are going to work for much less than what you were getting,” he said. “Forget the whole push for minimum wage, none of that applies because illegals can’t work on the books anyway, so they’re going to take less money, and they’re going to wipe out the little bit of jobs that are in these neighborhoods and add to the crime that’s already there,” he said. “It’s just, again, an unmitigated disaster for everyone involved, especially the most vulnerable Democrat neighborhoods,” he said. Grimm, who famously went undercover for two years as a mobbed-up stockbroker, said: “Democrats will pay the price for Biden’s open border policies.”

The reason they will pay is that the voters are the ones living with the consequences, he said.

“Now the problem is the voters that have to live with it, that are living in crime, living in filth, and dealing with this and worried about their benefits being taken away to pay for the illegals,” he said. “They will put so much pressure on the Democrat party that the party will put enough pressure on Biden that guess what he’s going to do? You’re seeing it now. Democrat mayors are saying that stop shipping the illegals to our cities, whether it’s New York City or elsewhere, because they can’t afford it, they can’t handle it,” he said. “They’re putting them up in hotels. That’s not sustainable. So little by little, the pressure builds, and the President will fold, and he will have to implement Donald Trump’s policies to stem the flow of this illegal invasion,” Grimm said.

On the day Biden ordered the end of Title 42 restrictions on migrants coming across the border, Grimm’s former House Republican colleagues passed the Secure the Border Act, which would restore order and security on the Mexican border.

