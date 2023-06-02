Former Dodgers MVP Steve Garvey weighing bid to replace Feinstein

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Steve Garvey throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves in Game Four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:45 PM – Friday, June 2, 2023

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres great Steve Garvey is considering a bid for Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.

After Feinstein (D-Calif.) retires following the 2024 election, her Senate seat will be up for grabs. Should he decide to run, many believe that Garvey’s name recognition could help boost his chances to secure the seat. The former major leaguer would run as a Republican.

Garvey’s consultant and Republican strategist Andy Gharakhani confirmed the news in a text message.

“He is seriously considering entering the race,” Gharakhani said. “He’s concerned about the same issues facing all Californians, out of control cost-of-living and high taxes, rising crime and lack of opportunities.”

The former NL MVP has floated around the idea of a potential Senate run multiple times in the past. So far, three House Democrats are already in the race for the seat. Those representatives are Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).

