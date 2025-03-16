Former Democrat Rep. Nita Lowey Dead At 87

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY) waves to the crowd while delivering a speech on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:59 AM – Sunday, March 16, 2025

Former New York Democrat Representative Nita Lowey has died at 87-years-old.

According to a statement from her family, Lowey, who served in Congress for 32 years and became the first woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee, died at her home after a long battle with breast cancer.

“With great sadness, we announce that former Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey died peacefully on March 15 at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren, in her home in Harrison, NY,” the statement said.

“Nita has quietly and bravely battled metastatic breast cancer in recent years with the same tenacity and strength that she fought throughout her 32-year career in Congress for women, children and families in the U.S. and around the world,” it continued.

The Democrat was first elected into Congress in 1988 and served for 16 terms until she retired in 2020 as a representative for New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Lowey represented Westchester and Rockland counties, as well as part of the Bronx and Queens.

“A public servant in the truest sense, she was guided by the Jewish core value of ‘Tikkun Olam,’ repairing the world. She was an indefatigable fighter and worked across the aisle to deliver results for her constituents and all Americans. She served on the House Appropriations Committee for 28 years, where she was elevated by her colleagues to serve as Chair,” the statement continued.

“She sponsored life-changing legislation in the fields of education, medical research, and international relations,” it stated.

“Her memory will forever be a blessing to all who had the honor of knowing and loving her, and to the millions of people whose lives she touched.”

The statement added that a private family funeral and burial will be followed by a memorial service at a later date.

