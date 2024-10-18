Former Bachelorette Contestant Reveals He Pretended To Be Trans As A Social Experiment: ‘Exposing How Delusional The Left Is’

(L) Josh Seiter public instagram – fair use. (R) A Transgender Pride Flag is held above the crowd of LGBTQ+ activists during the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s “Drag March LA” in West Hollywood, California, on Easter Sunday April 9, 2023. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:15 PM – Friday, October 18, 2024

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter, who publicly came out as transgender for the past five months, just recently revealed that his gender dysphoria was all an act, intended to “expose how gullible and delusional the left is.”

Seiter began his trans experiment in May this year. He started creating and posting videos that featured himself wearing dresses, makeup, and women’s jewelry while recounting his new life as a brave “trans woman.”

“I no longer want to hide who I am, and I no longer want to deal with the mental turmoil that comes with suppressing such an important [part] of me,” Seiter previously stated, announcing his faux transition. “So, I ask for your thoughts and prayers – and patience – as I transition.”

After Seiter began the experiment, he reportedly received death threats, in which he “[feared] for my safety all the time.”

“I am getting a lot of hate from [both] the LGBTQ+ community, and the conservatives are giving me death threats saying they want to murder me,” Seiter previously claimed, still pretending to be transgender.

In one of the Seiter’s orchestrated videos, he featured himself protesting outside of the DNC, wearing a dress while holding a sign that read “Trans 4 Palestine,” stating “if [he] was in their country, they would accept [him] with open arms,” clearly being facetious, as Muslim countries treat homosexuality and transgenderism as crimes worth a hefty punsihment.

“Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited in Gaza… The relevant provision carries a maximum penalty of ten years’ imprisonment,” according to the Human Dignity Trust. Additionally, there is no open transgender population in Gaza since any trans person who lives openly will be hunted down by Hamas, according to queeringgaza.com.

Meanwhile, Seiter explained his social experiment on the “Prime Time With Alex Stein” podcast.

“For the last five months, I’ve been conducting a social experiment online to expose how gullible and how delusional the left is,” Seiter stated in a recent appearance on the “Prime Time With Alex Stein” podcast. “The whole idea of postmodern gender ideology is ridiculous and absurd, and I tried to be the most extreme version of it and take it to its logical end to show how ridiculous it is that people can actually believe that biological men are magically transformed into women because they are having a gender crisis.”

“I think a lot of trans women are turned on at the thought of themselves being women. Guess what? It doesn’t magically make them women,” Seiter added, explaining how a lot of men with gender dysphoria fetishize themselves by cosplaying as women.

Seiter aided in the credibility of his hoax by previously claiming that he felt “different” from a young age, cross-dressing in his mother’s clothes and wearing her makeup in secret, as he attempted to trick both sides of the political spectrum.

“We are all the same, we are all men putting on makeup and dresses and claiming we are women, and I hope that this could help some people understand that just because you put on dresses and makeup as a man doesn’t magically make you a woman,” he added. “We live in a free country, you can do whatever you want. But don’t make your fetish my truth. I don’t have to accept it.”

Additionally, left-wing and LGBTQ+ outlets chimed in and commented on the news of Seiter’s fake “social experiment” admittance.

“Good job Josh! All you proved without a shadow of a doubt is that your average, woke lefty liberal, accepts people as they are, subsequently leaves them alone and doesn’t spend countless waking hours scrutinising strangers’ identities on the internet. What a slam dunk,” LGBTQ outlet Pink News stated, sarcastically.

