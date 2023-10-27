Former Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Blake Masters Announces Run For Congress

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:30 PM – Friday, October 27, 2023

Former Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters has officially joined the crowded Arizona congressional race.

Masters announced on Thursday that he will be running for a Phoenix-area House seat in 2024, becoming the latest candidate to try and replace Republican Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), who announced a week prior she will not be running for re-election.

“We can’t have more go-along-to-get-along members of Congress, more people who have spent their lives in government,” Masters said in a statement on a campaign website. “We need people from outside the bureaucracy who will stand up to the establishment.”

Masters attempted to take Senator Mark Kelly’s (D-Ariz.) seat in 2022, but fell short. With the new announcement it stops speculations of Masters wanting to take Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) seat and create a contest between gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Former Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh recently announced his candidacy for the 8th District seat.

A venture capitalist, Masters worked most of his life for billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who helped bankroll his primary run for Senate.

While Masters and Hamadeh are expected to run in a contested primary for the seat, the general election is not expected to be closely competitive.

