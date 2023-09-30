Former Anaheim City Council Member Found Dead At His Home

(Photo via; City of Anaheim)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:15 PM – Saturday, September 30, 2023

Former Anaheim City Councilmember Jordan Brandman was found dead in his home.

A statement released by the City of Anaheim, CA announced that Brandman had been found unresponsive in his residence on Friday night by officers that were conducting a welfare check.

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said that any loss of life in the city is a tragedy and shared her deepest condolences to those close to the former councilmember.

“It is with sorrow and sadness that we learned of the passing of former Council Member Jordan Brandman,” said Aitken. “Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to all who knew Jordan and who are now coping with the news of his passing.”

According to authorities there did not seem to be any signs of foul play.

The Corner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s department will be handling the investigation.

Brandman had served on the Anaheim City Council from 2012 to 2016 and he was reelected to the City Council in 2018 before quitting in August 2021.

Reportedly, he had recently served as the Director of Labor Relations at the Building Industry Association of Southern California in Irvine.

A cause of death has not yet been released as authorities continue to investigate.

