FOIA Docs Suggest Biden Admin Was Aware That Fauci’s NIAID Lied To Cover Up Cruel Beagle Experiments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds up a photograph of animals while questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:18 PM – Wednesday, August 21, 2024

New documents from an animal rights group show that the Biden administration was aware of the NIAID’s cover-up of their cruel and disturbing canine experiments.

Advertisement

Back in 2021, reports of extremely inhumane experiments on beagles rocked a Tunisian research center and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Daily Caller outlet received FOIA papers from the White Coat Waste (WCW) Project that showed Fauci and the agency attempted to conceal their financing of the beagle tests on the same day that the Tunisian lab acknowledged in private and publicly that NIAID was the source of the funds.

“Tunisia has laws protecting animals; however, these laws haven’t been implemented for years,” stated Dersaf Shuaib, a human rights lawyer, in 2022.

Additionally, an outlet called The Animal Reader reported this year that “there are no specific laws protecting stray animals in Tunisia.”

In June, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) displayed the depressing photo of beagles’ heads being packed into sand-fly-filled bags during a congressional hearing, which prompted outrage in animal lovers throughout the U.S. and the globe.

In October 2021, the hashtag #ArrestFauci became popular on Twitter (now X) following the disclosure of inhumane NIAID-funded experiments on beagles.

The Pasteur Institute, a laboratory in Tunisia, was the site of the sand fly studies. According to WCW, there are no regulations in Tunisia that safeguard the animals used for experimentation, and the NIH is not subject to any monitoring.

Emails describing the outcry on social media reveal that animal rights organizations in Tunisia advocated for protests outside the Pasteur Institute in certain Facebook groups dedicated to exposing the cruel experiments.

In October 2021, the “Beaglegate” hashtag also went viral, and documents reveal that on October 24th, employees of the State Department and the Tunisian Embassy shared internal videos of WCW’s activities.

A Tunisian dog researcher even contacted the U.S. Embassy on October 25th and confirmed that the experiments were funded by the National Institutes of Health.

In a radio appearance on October 25th, U.S. Embassy employees informed then-Ambassador Donald Blome—who is CC’d on numerous emails—that the institute’s director had verified Fauci’s NIAID had sponsored the facility.

“Pasteur Institute President Hechmi Louzir stated the research was funded by the NIH and the U.K.-based Wellcome Trust, according to emails,” The Daily Wire reported.

According to documents that WCW was able to obtain, Fauci told his employees that he was being “bombarded by protests” regarding the animal experiments. Fauci and his group raced to discredit the news that same day, sending misleading information to corporate media publications, such as The Washington Post.

“#FauciLiedDogsDied isn’t just a Donald Trump, Jr. t-shirt slogan, it’s the truth about Beaglegate. In 2021, WCW followed the money to Fauci’s Tunisian dog lab, where records we obtained via a FOIA lawsuit prove he funded experiments on beagles who were drugged and locked in lab cages with biting flies to be eaten alive,” WCW Founder and President Anthony Bellotti said. “We’ve exposed how Fauci and his team fabricated and spread disinformation denying they funded it and how Fauci broke federal law by using his personal email to evade FOIA requests about Beaglegate. And now we’ve uncovered that even the lab in Tunisia admitted to the US Embassy and media that Fauci funded the barbaric beagle testing there.” “Fauci is the poster child for government corruption and Congress needs to hold him accountable for his abuses, which carry criminal penalties including fines and jail time,” he continued.

GOP politicians publicly brought the news to light as well.

“The truth is out: Fauci funded dog experiments overseas and misled the public, press, and Congress about it. We’ve been relentless in holding Fauci and the NIH accountable, and now we’re leading the bipartisan PAAW Act to cut off funding for the rest of the painful tests on dogs and cats that Fauci signed off on during his time at the NIH,” said Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace.

In a subsequent announcement later in 2021, the NIAID tried to claim that it had only provided funding for a separate, less cruel study in which dogs were vaccinated against leishmaniasis. They go on to say that the dogs were allowed to walk freely in a “enclosed open space during the day.”

The sand fly study was eventually deleted by the NIH from its database, and the absence of the study from the database of NIAID-funded projects was mentioned in an article published in November 2021 that covered the outcry, according to The Daily Caller.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!