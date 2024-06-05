Fmr FBI Director Comey Says Trump Is ‘Begging’ For Jail Sentence

Ousted FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

12:32 PM – Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Former FBI Director James Comey has finally weighed in on Donald Trump’s so-called hush money case.

During an interview on CNN on Tuesday, Comey said Trump is begging for a jail sentence by criticizing Judge Juan Merchan and the entire case, as well as the jury.

Comey suggested that Judge Merchan may take Trump’s comments into consideration when deciding whether or not to sentence him to prison time.

However, the former FBI director said he was unsure about what Merchan may ultimately decide.

“I would ordinarily say it’s unlikely, in a white-collar offense of this sort. But this is a defendant who’s begging for a jail term by taking a flamethrower not just to the judge, but to the entire process and the jury,” Comey said on Tuesday. “A judge will take that very seriously into consideration, in deciding whether to deter this person, and to send a message, more broadly, he needs to spend some time behind bars,” he continued.

Trump has previously criticized Comey for lying about the case. The 45th president went as far as to brand him as the ‘worst FBI director in history.’

The former president is set to be sentenced July 11th.

