Fmr Biden Adviser Anita Dunn Takes Jab At Democrat Leaders

Anita Dunn (C), senior advisor to President Joe Biden, and White House Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs Reema Dodin (R) arrive for a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Rayana Unutoa

7:51 AM – Sunday, August 11, 2024

A former Joe Biden adviser took a jab at the Democrat party and the mainstream media.

During a recent interview with Politico, former Biden adviser Anita Dunn said Democrat leaders made things worse after Biden and Trumps debate back in June. She claimed that Biden’s performance wasn’t “catastrophic” to his chances winning re-election.

“So [former President] Trump didn’t gain any ground in the debate whatsoever. And we actually picked up a few votes in the group. So it was a bad debate, but it didn’t feel catastrophic at all, certainly in terms of voters,” she said. “And I think other people who did independent research saw roughly the same thing,” Dunn continued. “If you go back and you look at the polls, what you will see is you didn’t see much movement whatsoever coming out of the debate because the structure of this campaign had been fairly static for a long time, and the debate didn’t change that.”

Dunn noted that Biden’s own party, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), spoke out against him to the press.

This comes after Pelosi said she was never impressed by Biden’s political operation.

Dunn is now working for the Harris campaign. She says her task is to not let Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

“The task in front of us is to win this election and to not let Donald Trump become president again,” she concluded.

