Florida Woman Escapes After Being Held Captive In Dog Cage, 4 Arrested

(Photo via: Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:33 PM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

An unnamed woman in Florida who is reportedly in her 40s was allegedly held captive in a dog cage before escaping and knocking on multiple doors, asking neighbors for help.

The incident took place in Orange County, Florida, where she was finally able to escape and get further assistance from neighbors on Saturday.

Four suspects in connection with the abduction were later detained.

The suspects are identified as 37-year-old Monica Latresis Reed, 19-year-old Damon Andrew Tromp, 21-year-old Kevin Rudolph Holmes and 39-year-old Cortez Marenzo Bernard Jackson.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was taken in an attempt to get information out of her regarding a potential stolen item. Her wrists, feet, and mouth were taped and she was placed in a dog cage inside a shed and behind a home near Barnett Place and Emeralda Road in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested the four suspects who are all currently facing charges of “armed kidnapping” and “false imprisonment with a weapon.”

One of the alleged abductors, Reed, is also charged with aggravated violence with a handgun for pistol-whipping the victim, according to deputies.

Tromp, Holmes, and Jackson appeared before a judge on Sunday where they were read their charges.

Reed made her first court appearance on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

