Florida: Registered Republican Voters Outnumber Democrats By Over 1 Million

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 16: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on stage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:02 PM – Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Florida’s Republican Party has flourished in the post-COVID era, boasting 1 million more registered voters in the state than registered Democrat voters.

Advertisement

The count of registered Florida Republican voters is currently at 5.33 million, while the registered Democrat voters in the state is at 4.33 million.

“Our success goes beyond just numbers,” said Florida GOP chairman Evan Power. “It’s about a vision to make Florida the beacon of freedom for the rest of the county.”

Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), the governor of Florida, chimed in on social media platforms and highlighted the voter lead.

“Six years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by almost 300,000 – and Florida had never had more registered Republicans than Democrats in its history. Now, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 1 million voters, which is a sea change that few thought possible (and contrary to the many predictions that FL would become a blue state),” DeSantis wrote on X. “Leadership matters. Bold colors, not pale pastels.

Florida, which was previously recognized as a “swing state,” began to shift during COVID-19 as DeSantis emerged as a strong leader who fought against federal lockdown policies and illogical COVID-19 policies like staying six-feet-apart, which had no scientific-backing.

In a testimony to the House Oversight Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted that there was no scientific evidence to uphold the “six-foot social-distancing rule” that was previously in effect during the Covid pandemic.

Along with a Republican governor in office, the state also currently has two Republican senators and Republican representatives serving 20 of its 28 congressional districts.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!