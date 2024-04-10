Florida Gov. DeSantis Tells Donors He Is Planning On Fundraising For Trump

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:46 PM -Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly told donors and supporters at a private event last week that he is planning to help raise money for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The former Republican presidential candidate announced the move to fund Trump’s campaign during a private gathering on Saturday at South Florida’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“He did say it in front of a group of people at the Hard Rock,” a DeSantis (R-Fla.) adviser told NBC News.

“He’s committed to helping Trump in any and every way,” said Texas businessman Roy Bailey, who attended the retreat. “We are going to follow his lead, and we’re excited to do everything we can to get Trump elected.”

Bailey, a co-chairman of DeSantis’ national finance advisory board also said that he is planning on raising money for Trump as well, as he did back in 2020.

“I will follow the governor’s lead and I will do anything that he or President Trump ask me to do to help him win this election,” Bailey said.

“I know where there are DeSantis supporters all over Texas and all over the country that will want to help President Trump. So, that’s what I’ll try to make happen,” he added.

The news of DeSantis contributing to Trump’s campaign comes after Trump’s biggest fundraiser of the cycle had raised $50.5 million.

Trump receiving more funds from the Sunshine State governor will be a huge benefit, with the former GOP president trailing behind President Joe Biden in terms of fundraising money. Nevertheless, Trump is still leading Biden in national presidential polls.

Biden announced recently that his campaign had raised over $90 million in March alone.

Meanwhile, Trump and other Republicans have already alluded to the fact that they are going to be at a money disadvantage for the 2024 cycle.

