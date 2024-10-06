Florida Gov. DeSantis Expands State Of Emergency To 51 Counties Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida, on September 26, 2024 as Hurricane Helene was set to slam into the Florida coast as a “catastrophic” Category 4 storm. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:40 PM – Saturday, October 6, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 51 counties ahead of Hurricane Milton.

DeSantis (R-Fla.) declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Milton for 51 Florida counties, including all the counties in the Tampa Bay Area.

Areas at the greatest risk are communities still reeling from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The Executive Order (EO) 24-214 includes Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Milton is expected to hit Florida and become a dangerous hurricane next week with damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges and torrential rain.

Over the next 36 hours, Milton is predicted to intensify quickly. By the time it reaches the Florida peninsula’s west coast midweek, it may be a powerful Category 3 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane and Storm Surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida.

