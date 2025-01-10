Florida: DeSantis Declares January 10 ‘Mike Evans Day’ Across Sunshine State

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:32 PM – Friday, January 10, 2025

GOP Governor Ron DeSantis honored football player Mike Evans for his NFL accolades on Friday, January 10th, declaring it “Mike Evans Day” in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis (R-Fla.) shared a post on the social media platform X, honoring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver for his “Hall of Fame-worthy achievements” in football throughout his 11 outstanding seasons so far in his career.

The governor also highlighted the philanthropy work that Evans takes part in, helping his community back home in Texas, in addition to Tampa Bay.

Evans is not known for being a “flashy” player necessarily, but rather, still one of the best in his position in the division. Most football experts also believe that Evans will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame sometime in the future.

Evans and the Buccaneers team will look to celebrate “Mike Evans Day” in the best way possible, with a win against the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs during Sunday Night Football.

