‘Flip-Flopping’ Gov. Newsom Says It’s ‘Deeply Unfair’ When Trans Athletes Compete In Female Sports

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:12 PM – Thursday, March 6, 2025

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom strayed from his party on a highly contentious issue, admitting that he believes it is “deeply unfair” for biological males who identify as transgender females to compete in women’s and girls’ sports.

The remarks were made by Newsom during the first episode of his podcast “This is Gavin Newsom,” which featured conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk is the co-founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, an organization that promotes conservative politics on college and high school campuses.

Last month, the governor made the announcement of the new podcast, promising candid discussions with Democrat officials and some of the “biggest leaders and architects in the MAGA movement.”

Newsom and Kirk had a surprisingly cordial back-and-forth in the first episode, which aired Thursday. At one point, Newsom asked Kirk for guidance regarding the Democrat Party.

“Get better ideas, governor,” Kirk responded. “You, right now, should come out and be like, ‘You know what? The young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports — that shouldn’t happen.’ You, as the governor, should step out and say, ‘No.’”

Kirk was referring to last month’s triumph in a girls’ triple jump competition in California by a transgender student athlete, a biological male. He pushed Newsom to express his thoughts on whether he thinks it’s fair that biological male athletes are competing against biological female athletes.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness; I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom said. “It’s an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair.”

As a likely 2028 Democrat presidential candidate, Newsom is the most well-known Democrat since this most recent podcast episode was released to openly look down on or oppose transgender athletes competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

As Republicans regained control of both chambers of Congress and the White House following the November elections, Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) were the only notable Democrats to chastise their party for its widespread support of biological males competing in female sports — even despite their preferred “gender identity.”

Then, in January, Texas Democrat Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar also surprisingly joined Republicans in passing legislation to prohibit transgender-identifying males from participating in women’s and girls’ sports.

Senate Democrats prevented the same bill from moving forward earlier this week.

According to a February New York Times/Ipsos survey, 79% of Americans believe transgender athletes, specifically biological males, shouldn’t be permitted to play in women’s and girls’ sports.

Meanwhile, skeptical social media users chimed in to respond to Newsom’s “sudden change of heart.”

