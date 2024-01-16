First Parliamentarian With Down Syndrome Elected In Spain

(Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:26 PM – Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Spain has elected their first Parliamentarian with Down syndrome.

Advertisement

Advocate Mar Galcerán, 45, has become the first person with Down syndrome to become a member of Parliament in Spain’s history.

Galcerán’s political achievements have undoubtedly become a significant turning point and milestone for individuals with the genetic condition throughout Europe, and even worldwide, providing them with a chance to demonstrate their capacity for leadership and political success.

Galcerán is also the first person with Down syndrome to become a national or regional Parliamentarian throughout Europe.

The new Parliament member told the press that her success is “unprecedented.”

“Society is starting to see that people with Down syndrome have a lot to contribute,” Galcerán said.

The 45-year-old Spanish lawmaker began her career as a member of the Conservative People’s Party at the age of 18.

Galcerán’s accomplishments have followed in the steps of Ángela Bachiller. Bachiller was the first person with Down syndrome to be elected to the Spanish city council in Valladolid back in 2013.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!