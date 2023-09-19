First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Set For Sept. 28

US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 3, 2022. – (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

1:34 PM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

House Republicans are moving forward with their impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden by scheduling the first hearing in the investigation of his alleged corruption and abuse of power.

The hearing will be held by The House Oversight Committee on Thursday, September 28th.

The focus will reportedly be on the “constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” said Jessica Collins, spokesperson for the committee.

Additionally, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and his panel intend to request the bank records of both Hunter Biden and James Biden this week.

The records pertain to their international business dealings, which have become a focal point of the impeachment inquiry initiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) just last week.

The purpose of the subpoenas is to determine whether President Biden received money from countries like China and Ukraine. This could also potentially lead to a long legal battle over whether Congress has the right to access this information.

“The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence and money trail to provide the transparency and accountability that Americans demand from their government,” Collins said.

House Republicans maintain that President Biden financially benefited from his son, Hunter Biden, in regards to his international business dealings.

While investigators have found that Hunter Biden and his associates generated millions from their overseas affairs, they have yet to find solid evidence that proves the president personally benefited from those dealings.

